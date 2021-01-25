Dine Around January 25 2021 6:44am 07:05 Dine Around returns for 2021! We find out more about Dine Around, back this year with dine in, takeout, and delivery! The annual event features special menus from your favourite Halifax restaurants all February long. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7597141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7597141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?