Bobby Orr
February 1 2021 8:52pm
01:27

Hockey card jackpot

A Winnipeg man is aiming to shatter the record for world’s most expensive hockey card. As Global’s Marek Tkach reports, the 1966 Bobby Orr rookie card is already receiving six-figure bids.

