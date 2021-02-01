Winnipeg hockey card collector sets sights on $1.29-million world record

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is aiming to shatter the record for world’s most expensive hockey card.

Frank Hunt posted his Bobby Orr rookie card online through ‘Heritage Auctions’ over the weekend with bids already topping $100,000.

The 1966-67 card has been given a condition rating of a perfect 10.

Frank Hunt’s 1966-67 Bobby Orr rookie card. Heritage Auctions

“It’s a tough card to get in really high condition because of the brown boarder that it has, so when you do get one that’s perfect all the way around it gets a high grade and this one happened to pull a perfect 10,” said the card-collecting veteran of over 30 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The pristine condition of the Orr rookie should help Hunt with his goal of making it a record-breaking card.

“It is one of the most iconic cards in the collecting world, especially in the hockey end of it,” he said.

A perfect-10 Wayne Gretzky rookie card set the bar at $1.29 million in December.

Previously, the record was held by another ’10/10′ Gretzky rookie that sold for $465,000 in August of 2016.

“It’s certainly a much rarer card than the Gretzky. In the market today I’ve had 30 or 40 Gretzky cards in my hands in the last week but I haven’t had another Bobby Orr in my hands in the last week,” Hunt chuckled.

The auction closes on Feb. 26.

2:34 Pandemic sparks memorabilia industry boom Pandemic sparks memorabilia industry boom – Dec 11, 2020