CF Montreal January 31 2021 7:15pm 02:03 Everyday Joe: Life beyond COVID-19 Is there life behind the COVID-19 pandemic? According to Joey Elias, there is. Hockey is back and Montreal’s soccer team has a new name and look, and it’s getting Joey’s seal of approval. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7611334/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7611334/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?