Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Weather
January 29 2021 9:59pm
01:35

BCGEU issues 72-hour strike notice for Metro Vancouver’s Canada Line

The union representing Canada Line workers has issued strike notice. Our Jordan Armstrong joins us from outside the Olympic Village station in Vancouver with more details.

Advertisement

Video Home