Canada
January 29 2021 8:11pm
Alberta Hospitality Association responds to COVID-19 restriction announcement

Alberta restaurants have been asking for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted, and now they finally have an answer as to when they can reopen. Blake Lough has the reaction.

