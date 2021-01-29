Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 29 2021 9:48am
04:10

Commemorating the attack on the Quebec city Mosque

Four years have passed since the Great Mosque attack claimed six lives. Global’s Laura Casella learns more about this year’s memorial events.

