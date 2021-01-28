Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 28 2021 5:59pm
01:22

Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020

According to the annual study released by pest control company Orkin Canada, the country’s bed bug numbers are down 20-percent in 2020. Brenden Purdy has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home