Orkin Canada: Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020

Bed bug numbers have dropped in Saskatchewan and across Canada according to a 2020 study done by pest control company, Orkin Canada.

The annual study saw a 20-per cent decrease in bud bug reports, the largest dip they’ve seen in its five-year history.

A local spokesperson believes that those numbers have been directly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The bed bugs) typically will hitchhike and move with their hosts, which unfortunately we are,” Orkin Saskatchewan branch manager Justin Browne said.

“With that reduction (of moving location to location), and people being quarantined there’s been less ability for bed bugs to move around.”

Like the rest of the country Saskatchewan has seen a drop in reported bed bug cases, but this year also marked the first time that the province had two cities make the list, with Saskatoon coming in at 23, and Regina 24.

“When you get into some of the more denser populations, where people are more in condo’s, there’s more opportunity to spread because they are home more,” Browne said.”

2020 marks the third year that the Bridge City appeared on the list, landing at 22 in both 2017, and 2019.

While this marks just the second appearance for the Queen City, Regina also came in at 22 back in 2018.

