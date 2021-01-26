Menu

Canada

Toronto tops pest control company’s list of worst Canadian cities for bed bugs

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 5:25 pm
Click to play video 'How to prevent bed bugs' How to prevent bed bugs
WATCH ABOVE: With news that Vancouver ranked as one of the worst cities in Canada for bed bugs; Trine Butler from Orkin Canada shares preventative tips – Jan 19, 2020

Toronto has topped Orkin’s list of worst Canadian cities for bed bugs in 2020.

In the pest control company’s annual list, Toronto is followed by Sudbury in second place and Oshawa in third place.

However, it appears that bed bug sightings were down overall for the year, which Orkin said is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario dominates Orkin’s list of top Canadian bedbug cities

“Travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a general shift to working remotely have resulted in less opportunities for these hitchhikers to move around,” a news release from the company read.

The company said that as the economy begins to reopen, bed bugs will likely become a growing problem again.

“Due to their ability to double in population about every 16 days, it should not be difficult for bed bugs to regain their grip on the Canadian market,” the release said.

Orkin said the list is based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments done by the company throughout the year.

