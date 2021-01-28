Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 28 2021 8:26am
01:51

Study suggests more action on COVID-19 restrictions wanted in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 rates are on the decline, but an ongoing study out of the University of Saskatchewan indicates people may want more action taken.

Advertisement

Video Home