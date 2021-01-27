Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
January 27 2021 2:33pm
02:20

2 people believed to be dead after duplex fire in Evansburg

Fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a home west of Edmonton, where a woman and a teenager are unaccounted for. Chris Chacon reports live from the community of Evansburg.

