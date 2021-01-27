Global News at Noon Edmonton January 27 2021 2:33pm 02:20 2 people believed to be dead after duplex fire in Evansburg Fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a home west of Edmonton, where a woman and a teenager are unaccounted for. Chris Chacon reports live from the community of Evansburg. 2 people believed to be dead after duplex fire in Evansburg <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7603181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7603181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?