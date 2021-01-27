Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 27 2021 8:25am
01:58

Saskatchewan CMHO, premier address rally outside Dr. Shahab’s home

Saskatchewan’s top doctor spoke for the first time following a rally outside of his family home over the weekend.

