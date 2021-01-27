Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 27 2021 8:21am
01:59

Birth alerts have been axed in Saskatchewan, but what comes next?

Organizations that work with expecting parents are applauding Saskatchewan’s plan to end birth alerts, but the question remains — what comes next?

Advertisement

Video Home