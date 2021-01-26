Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 26 2021 8:26pm
01:33

Blind dog up for adoption in Alberta, comes with ‘seeing eye cat’

An unlikely duo who was rescued from the cold in Alberta is looking for a new home. Sarah Ryan introduces a blind dog named Spike and Max – his seeing eye cat.

Advertisement

Video Home