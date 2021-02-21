Blind dog and his guide cat surrendered to Alberta animal shelter adopted to Manitoba home

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta cat-dog duo who captured hearts everywhere last month has been adopted to a Manitoba family.

Spike, a blind dog, and Max, his seeing-eye cat, were surrendered to Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix, Alta., on Jan. 25, with concerns they weren’t receiving the best quality of life in the cold temperatures outdoors.

The animals are both eight years old and have been together their whole lives, the society said.

“Both Spike and Max are quite calm and quiet. Max is more adventurous and loves to explore while Spike is happy being by your side asking for pets,” SGAS told Global News.

Spike, an eight-year-old blind dog, and Max, an eight-year-old cat, were surrendered to the Saving Grace Animal Society in Alix, Alta., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Society

The original family felt an indoor retirement home was best for this blind boy and his feline friend, SGAS said in a Facebook post that received more than 2,000 reactions.

Story continues below advertisement

The society said Saturday that the pair had been adopted after a great response with “quite a few” applications.

“The family from Manitoba was the best fit that we found, and they were very much in love with them after reading their story,” SGAS said. Tweet This