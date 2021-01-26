Borders January 26 2021 8:06pm 01:34 Tighter travel restrictions in Manitoba Manitoba is implementing tougher travel restrictions for anyone entering or returning to the province. Will Reimer reports. Manitoba premier enacts 2-week isolation order for travel in Canada, calls on feds to close borders <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601723/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601723/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?