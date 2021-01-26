Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 26 2021 6:32pm
01:22

Spinning plane installed off Saskatchewan highway as landmark

A pilot has installed a spinning 1947 Sea Bee airplane as a landmark off of Highway 3 west of Prince Albert, Sask.

Advertisement

Video Home