Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier slams protest outside home of province’s top doctor

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday addressed a recent protest that took place outside chief medical officer of health Dr. Saqib Shahab, saying he appreciates the work he does, and said that what happened was “not what Saskatchewan was about” and the province was a “much better place” because of what Shahab does. He said the protest crossed a line and while there is a place and time to protest decisions made by the government like outside the legislature, demonstrating outside a person’s home is “not the Saskatchewan way.”