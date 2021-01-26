Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 26 2021 8:18am
Blake Schreiner didn’t know killing Tammy Brown was wrong, forensic psychiatrist testifies

A first-degree murder trial has resumed in Saskatoon, with an expert testifying Blake Schreiner did not understand the consequences of his actions.

