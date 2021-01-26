Global News at 10 Saskatoon January 26 2021 8:18am 01:28 Blake Schreiner didn’t know killing Tammy Brown was wrong, forensic psychiatrist testifies A first-degree murder trial has resumed in Saskatoon, with an expert testifying Blake Schreiner did not understand the consequences of his actions. Blake Schreiner didn’t know killing Tammy Brown was wrong, forensic psychiatrist testifies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599663/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599663/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?