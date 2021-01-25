Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 25 2021 7:48pm
01:48

Edmonton shooting victim remembered as ‘kind, humble’ grandfather

An Edmonton grandfather was gunned down in his home and Edmonton police say he wasn’t the target. Morgan Black shares how his family is struggling to understand what happened.

