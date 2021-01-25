Menu

Canada
January 25 2021 12:33pm
02:41

Toronto doctor reflects back on 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

One year ago, Canada confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Ontario. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the medical team who treated the patient remember the case well.

