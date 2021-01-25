Guelph reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths from the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported two more deaths connected to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s death toll to 20 during the pandemic.

Guelph has now seen seven people die in January due to factors related to the novel coronavirus.

The city also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total case count to 2,156.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by four from Friday to 304, while another 89 people have recovered, bringing the total resolved cases to 1,832.

Four people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with seven deaths, Guelph has reported 823 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, while 700 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its death toll to 15.

There have now been nine deaths reported this month in the county.

While details surrounding the death were not provided, Caressant Care’s facility in the Township of Wellington North reported one more death connected to a COVID-19 outbreak that has now claimed nine lives.

Another 44 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wellington County on Monday, raising the county’s total case count to 860 during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases jumped by 18 from Friday to 112. That includes five people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another 25 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 733.

2:25 Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace

COVID-19 outbreaks

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care that has now claimed nine lives is one of the worst seen in Wellington County and Guelph during the pandemic.

There are 115 confirmed cases at the facility’s long-term care and retirement home, which is eight more than Friday’s count.

North Wellington Health Care Corp. has taken over management of the facility to help address the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Two deaths have been reported at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph at its long-term care and retirement homes. The facility has seen 66 cases since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

There are nine outbreaks among care homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is also reporting 13 outbreaks among workplaces and other areas of the community.

That includes an outbreak at the University of Guelph that has 31 cases connected to it.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 5,869 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 454 more than what was reported on Friday.

So far, public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is being administered to health-care workers at its facility in Guelph.

Officials announced on Jan. 20 that public health will pause first-dose vaccinations for health-care workers because they do not know when the next shipment from Pfizer will arrive, due to a production delay.

Story continues below advertisement

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

Public health said it expects all 3,935 residents of long-term care and retirement homes will receive their first vaccine by Wednesday.

Advertisement