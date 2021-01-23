Menu

Canada
January 23 2021 2:27pm
00:29

Anti-lockdown protesters attempt to enter grocery store in Toronto

Anti-lockdown protesters gathered in front of a Longo’s grocery store on Bloor Street E., in Toronto Saturday afternoon. Police were inside and stopped them from entering.

