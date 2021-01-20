Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 20 2021 6:16pm
01:52

Saskatchewan sports organizations turn to fundraising amid current restrictions

Some Saskatchewan sports organizations are turning to fundraising in order to keep their doors open amid current COVID-19 restrictions.

