Kenney calls on Trudeau to discuss U.S. blocking of Keystone XL with Biden administration
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded Wednesday to news that U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to revoke the permit that would allow the Keystone XL pipeline expansion project to continue. Kenney called on the Trudeau government to ask the Biden administration to discuss the decision “in the context of a way forward between Canada and the United States on environmental policy, climate policy and energy security.”