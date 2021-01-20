Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 20 2021 7:22pm
03:36

Kenney calls on Trudeau to discuss U.S. blocking of Keystone XL with Biden administration

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded Wednesday to news that U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to revoke the permit that would allow the Keystone XL pipeline expansion project to continue. Kenney called on the Trudeau government to ask the Biden administration to discuss the decision “in the context of a way forward between Canada and the United States on environmental policy, climate policy and energy security.”

Advertisement

Video Home