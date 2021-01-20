Coronavirus: Manitoba considers loosening some restrictions
Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jas Atawl on Wednesday announced some of the public health restrictions that could be loosened in the province later in the week. Included would be retail, allowing the sale of all products (not just essential products) in stores, and non-regulated health, hair salons and barber shops could reopen, as long as social distancing measures are put in place and information is collected for contact tracing purposes.