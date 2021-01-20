Menu

Consumer
January 20 2021 6:16am
The COVID-19 Impact on Car Insurance

Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Atlantic Vice-President, Amanda Dean, explains what insurance companies are doing in Atlantic Canada to support those who are driving less during the pandemic.

