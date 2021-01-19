Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
January 19 2021 2:41pm
02:41

Get ready for cooler temperatures: Jan. 19 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A big downturn coming in the temperature. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Advertisement

Video Home