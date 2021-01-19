Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 19 2021 12:18pm 02:46 Toronto police lay more than 60 charges over weekend as some break stay-at-home orders The Ontario government plans to ramp up inspections at big-box stores. But confusion over the rules remain. Marianne Dimain reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585732/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585732/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?