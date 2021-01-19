Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 19 2021 12:18pm
02:46

Toronto police lay more than 60 charges over weekend as some break stay-at-home orders

The Ontario government plans to ramp up inspections at big-box stores. But confusion over the rules remain. Marianne Dimain reports.

