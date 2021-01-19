Economy January 19 2021 10:19am 02:45 Market and Business Report Jan.19 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault talks about strong US bank earnings, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, as well as how American Express and Boeing stocks are faring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585412/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585412/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?