Sports
January 18 2021 10:03pm
02:47

RAW: Connor Hellebuyck speaks after loss to Leafs

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck speaks to the media after the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday.

