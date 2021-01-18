Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 18 2021 7:13pm
01:25

Saskatchewan tops 2019 child welfare deaths, highest in recent history

Saskatchewan set a grim record in 2020, with the highest number of child welfare deaths in recent history.

Advertisement

Video Home