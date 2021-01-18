Canada January 18 2021 6:41pm 02:02 ‘We are working hard to immunize Albertans as safely and effectively as possible’: Hinshaw responds to COVID-19 vaccine delay Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw responds to the announcement that there will be a delay in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supply. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7584492/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7584492/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?