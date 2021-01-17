Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 17 2021 9:28pm
01:56

Thousands show their support for Mission teen targeted in attack

A car rally is held in the Fraser Valley in the wake of video that shows a disturbing and brutal assault on a grade 8 student. Paul Johnson reports.

