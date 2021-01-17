Menu

Crime

Drive-by rally scheduled Sunday for Mission, B.C. teen seen being attacked in video

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Two teens arrested in relation to disturbing attack video' Two teens arrested in relation to disturbing attack video
Two teen girls from Mission have now been arrested and are facing assault charges in relation to a video showing a brutal attack on a transgender student. Catherine Urquhart reports

Warning: This story and its video contain details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

A B.C. community is coming together in support of a teenaged girl seen being attacked in a video shot on school grounds.

Supporters have organized a drive-by rally in support of the 13-year-old victim, to show her she has the community’s backing and that bullying will not be tolerated.

Read more: Two arrested after shocking video shows Mission, B.C., 13-year-old assaulted on school grounds

The incident happened Jan. 18 Monday at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School in Mission.

Click to play video 'Mission school bullying video under investigation' Mission school bullying video under investigation
Mission school bullying video under investigation

Two teen girls were arrested last week, after the video circulated on social media. Two people can be seen kicking and punching the victim, while a crowd of onlookers laughs, jeers and encourages them.

No one steps in to intervene.

The victim’s mother told Global News last week that her daughter has faced bullying for months, despite the school’s effort to help.

Click to play video 'Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school' Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school
Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school

She says she believes her daughter was targeted because she identifies as transgender.

The drive-by rally will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Mission Raceway. Organizers are asking people to wear pink and rainbow shirts to show their support.

