Global News Hour at 6 BC January 15 2021 8:21pm 01:28 Body of missing Ontario hiker recovered near St. Mark's summit Members of the North Shore Rescue team have recovered the body of a young Ontario woman who went missing Thursday afternoon near St. Mark's summit. Catherine Urquhart reports. Tragic end to search for missing Ontario snowshoer on B.C.'s North Shore Mountains