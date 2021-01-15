The Morning Show January 15 2021 11:04am 04:12 Lighten Up Trivia: Winnipeg woman gets the chance to win $1K Toby Collins from Winnipeg, Man. puts her knowledge to test to win $1,000 on The Morning Show’s Lighten Up Trivia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7578638/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7578638/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?