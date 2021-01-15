Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 15 2021 8:07am
03:45

Highlights from the Habs season opener against the Leafs

The NHL season is officially underway. Brian Wilde joins Global’s Laura Casella with highlights from the Habs first game.

