Global News at 10 Regina January 14 2021 7:00pm 01:52 Regina man lends a hand as snowstorm leaves trail of damage in its wake Residents woke up Thursday morning anxious to survey the damage after a winter storm blew through Regina, leaving residents to pick up the pieces. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?