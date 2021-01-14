Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 14 2021 7:00pm
01:52

Regina man lends a hand as snowstorm leaves trail of damage in its wake

Residents woke up Thursday morning anxious to survey the damage after a winter storm blew through Regina, leaving residents to pick up the pieces.

