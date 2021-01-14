Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO asks for ‘patience’ amid Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone on Thursday asked for patience as the province works through Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout, which will inoculate high-priority populations, adding that current federal vaccine allocations will leave Saskatchewan approximately 50 per cent short of “fully immunizing” high-priority groups. “This only marks the beginning of the end, and not the end itself,” Livingstone said.