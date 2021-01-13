Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
central okanagan
January 13 2021 8:03pm
01:49

Three high rises approved for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

Kelowna’s city council has approved a large scale project for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue.

Advertisement

Video Home