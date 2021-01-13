Menu

Bach Road
January 13 2021 5:57pm
Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance video of the man they believe is connected to an alleged stranger assault at the end of November.

