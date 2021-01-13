Coronavirus: Pallister points to consultation with Métis as reason for slower vaccine rollout
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on Wednesday said the province’s vaccine team has consulted with Métis representatives as it plans its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stating that the province has been focused on recognizing “Indigenous rights and Indigenous realities,” especially given that the Indigenous community makes up a large part of the population of Manitoba. Pallister said this process has “taken some time.”