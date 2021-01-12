Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 12 2021 7:17pm
01:44

Saskatchewan’s winter was supposed to be colder and snowier. What happened?

Saskatchewanians take pride in soldiering through months of bone-chilling temperatures, but so far, this winter has been pretty wimpy.

