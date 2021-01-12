Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 12 2021 10:18am
03:51

Trumpism in Canada

From 1993 to 1999 Peter Donolo was the Director of Communications to then Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. We asked him to weigh in on the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, and what it will mean for Trump supporters here in Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home