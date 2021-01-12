Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 12 2021 8:57am
Nobody’s safe from curfew tickets – not even (cardboard) children

Montreal police handed a cardboard cutout a very tongue-in-cheek ticket for being outside after Quebec’s nightly curfew. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

