Global News at Noon Edmonton January 11 2021 2:53pm 02:16 K-12 students return to in-person learning Monday across Edmonton After a week of online learning following the Christmas break, students in Grades K-12 return to in-classroom learning across Alberta on Monday, Lisa MacGregor reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568905/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568905/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?