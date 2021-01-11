Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
January 11 2021 2:53pm
02:16

K-12 students return to in-person learning Monday across Edmonton

After a week of online learning following the Christmas break, students in Grades K-12 return to in-classroom learning across Alberta on Monday, Lisa MacGregor reports.

