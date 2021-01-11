Global News Morning Montreal January 11 2021 9:25am 04:18 A lockdown mental-health check-in As Quebecers face ever-tightening restrictions to battle the coronavirus, it’s important to check-in on your mental health. Author Jean François Ménard joins Global’s Laura Casella. Quebec reports 1,869 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths as hospitalizations climb <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7567958/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7567958/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?