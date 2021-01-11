Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 11 2021 9:25am
04:18

A lockdown mental-health check-in

As Quebecers face ever-tightening restrictions to battle the coronavirus, it’s important to check-in on your mental health. Author Jean François Ménard joins Global’s Laura Casella.

