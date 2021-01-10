Canada January 10 2021 6:54pm 02:01 Everyday Joe: How to get through Quebec’s new curfew Quebec’s new curfew has left Montreal comedian Joey Elias worried about how he will be able to fill the time at home. If you share his dilemma, he might have the solution for you. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7567449/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7567449/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?